The annual salary of State Bank of India's Chairman Dinesh Khara has reignited the debate of the widening gap between the top executives' pay packages of public sector banks (PSBs) and private sector banks. In fiscal 2022-23, Khara, the chairman of India's largest lender, took home an annual salary of ₹37 lakh, which stands incomparable to his private bank peers, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Khara’s salary included ₹27 lakh basic pay and ₹9.99 lakh dearness allowance. In the previous fiscal year, Khara earned ₹34.42 lakh in annual salary for the financial year ending 2021-22 (FY22), 13.4 percent higher than what his predecessor Rajnish Kumar drew during FY21, reported Moneycontrol.

As of March 2023, Khara manages ₹55.17 lakh crore of assets for SBI. Even though his compensation - which includes basic pay and dearness allowance, has increased by around 7.5 per cent, compared to the previous year, it still cannot be compared to the salaries drawn by private bank executives.

HDFC Bank's chief executive officer (CEO) Sashidhar Jagdishan drew an annual salary ₹6.51 crore in fiscal 2021-22, as a direct point of comparison. However, Jagdishan manages a balance sheet less than half of SBI, said Moneycontrol.

In addition, Axis Bank managing director and CEO Amitabh Chaudhry was the highest-paid private bank chief in India in the previous financial year, drawing a total of ₹7.62 crore in annual salary, according to the bank’s FY22 annual report.

Meanwhile, SBI reported a net profit of ₹16,694.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, a rise of 83 per cent from ₹9,113.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. SBI’s net interest income (NII) during Q4FY23 increased 29.5 per cent to ₹40,392 crore from ₹31,197 crore. The bank's domestic net interest margin (NIM) increased by 44 bps YoY to 3.84 per cent during the January-March quarter of FY23.

On June 15, shares of SBI settled 1.80 per cent lower at ₹566.10 apiece on the BSE.