SBI Chairman's ₹37 lakh salary in FY23 stands incomparable to private bank peers1 min read 15 Jun 2023, 10:27 PM IST
In the previous fiscal year, Khara earned ₹34.42 lakh in annual salary for the financial year ending 2021-22 (FY22), 13.4 percent higher than what his predecessor Rajnish Kumar drew during FY21.
The annual salary of State Bank of India's Chairman Dinesh Khara has reignited the debate of the widening gap between the top executives' pay packages of public sector banks (PSBs) and private sector banks. In fiscal 2022-23, Khara, the chairman of India's largest lender, took home an annual salary of ₹37 lakh, which stands incomparable to his private bank peers, according to a report by Moneycontrol.
