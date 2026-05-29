SBI Funds, Manipal Health set stage for a busy IPO market in second half of 2026

Mumbai: Despite lingering uncertainties from the West Asia war, India’s primary market is likely to gather pace in the second half of the year, with the much-awaited listings of SBI Funds Management and Manipal Health in June-July leading the way. These marquee offerings are seen kicking off a broader pipeline of large and mid-sized issues, much in line with the recent trend of IPO activity picking up after a relatively subdued first half.
While SBI Funds Management has kicked off roadshows for its planned ₹13,000-crore IPO, Temasek-backed Manipal Health has also started meeting institutional investors ahead of its proposed $1.1 billion listing, Mint reported earlier this week.
Meanwhile, nearly 30-40 bankers met in Singapore last week as they pitched for STT Global Data Centres’ $500 million IPO in India. The company is seeking a valuation of about $5-6 billion, although formal appointments are yet to be made, according to people in the know. STT Global did not respond to Mint’s requests for a comment till the time of publishing.