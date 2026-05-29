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SBI Funds, Manipal Health set stage for a busy IPO market in second half of 2026

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
4 min read29 May 2026, 06:00 AM IST
SBI Funds, a joint venture between SBI and French asset manager Amundi SA, is set to offer a total of 203.7 million shares for sale, translating into a 10% stake in SBI Funds. (an AI-generated image)
SBI Funds, a joint venture between SBI and French asset manager Amundi SA, is set to offer a total of 203.7 million shares for sale, translating into a 10% stake in SBI Funds. (an AI-generated image)
Summary

Manipal Health and SBI Funds are likely to lead a stronger second half for India’s IPO market despite geopolitical uncertainties. Their upcoming listings in June-July could pave the way for a broader pipeline of large and mid-sized public issues later this year.

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Mumbai: Despite lingering uncertainties from the West Asia war, India’s primary market is likely to gather pace in the second half of the year, with the much-awaited listings of SBI Funds Management and Manipal Health in June-July leading the way. These marquee offerings are seen kicking off a broader pipeline of large and mid-sized issues, much in line with the recent trend of IPO activity picking up after a relatively subdued first half.

Mumbai: Despite lingering uncertainties from the West Asia war, India’s primary market is likely to gather pace in the second half of the year, with the much-awaited listings of SBI Funds Management and Manipal Health in June-July leading the way. These marquee offerings are seen kicking off a broader pipeline of large and mid-sized issues, much in line with the recent trend of IPO activity picking up after a relatively subdued first half.

While SBI Funds Management has kicked off roadshows for its planned 13,000-crore IPO, Temasek-backed Manipal Health has also started meeting institutional investors ahead of its proposed $1.1 billion listing, Mint reported earlier this week.

While SBI Funds Management has kicked off roadshows for its planned 13,000-crore IPO, Temasek-backed Manipal Health has also started meeting institutional investors ahead of its proposed $1.1 billion listing, Mint reported earlier this week.

Meanwhile, nearly 30-40 bankers met in Singapore last week as they pitched for STT Global Data Centres’ $500 million IPO in India. The company is seeking a valuation of about $5-6 billion, although formal appointments are yet to be made, according to people in the know. STT Global did not respond to Mint’s requests for a comment till the time of publishing.

Also Read | SBI Funds Management IPO plan: How its MF business rose to the top

“If there is no major U-turn in terms of the agreement over the West Asia crisis, IPO activity should come back. Volatility is the only enemy of an IPO. We believe there is enough appetite in the market to for the pipeline of good companies that have lined up for FY27,” said Ramesh Srinivasan, managing director and chief executive at Kotak Investment Banking.

India's public market activity has been muted due to macroeconomic uncertainties driven by the ongoing US-Iran war, which has sucked liquidity out of the emerging markets. Several companies have chosen to defer or scrap their listing plans.

SBI Funds, a joint venture between State Bank of India (SBI) and French asset manager Amundi SA, is set to offer a total of 203.7 million shares for sale, translating into a 10% stake in SBI Funds, its draft papers filed with the Registrar of Companies on 19 March showed.

Five days later, Bengaluru-based Manipal filed its preliminary IPO papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), with plans to raise up to 8,000 crore in primary capital with its investors selling over 43.2 million shares. The IPO is likely to value the Ranjan Pai-founded firm at $8.0-8.5 billion, Mint reported earlier this week.

Also Read | SBI Funds kicks off roadshows for a ₹13k-crore IPO by July

Both the IPO-bound companies are expected to get the regulator’s nod in the coming weeks.

“The reopening of the IPO window in the June-July period could act as an important sentiment marker for the broader market. Successful execution and healthy participation in large public issues may provide confidence to other companies that have been evaluating market conditions and waiting for an appropriate entry point,” said Prakash Bulusu, joint CEO at IIFL Capital.

With a strong pipeline of companies across sectors, Bulusu said there are encouraging signs of revival in primary market activity after a phase where issuers and investors adopted a more measured approach amid volatility and global uncertainties.

Also Read | Citi sees India IPO market hitting new highs

Recent years have seen a relatively quiet first half and a build-up of a steady pipeline of issues into the latter part.

In 2025, India's IPO market put up a record show with 103 companies raising 1.76 lakh crore, with most of the issues concentrated in the second half, according to Prime Database data. This year, since January, about 20 companies have raised 19,854 crore through IPOs on the main board, while 16 had raised 27,687 crore in the same period last year.

This year, if all goes as planned and the trendline continues, other large companies such as Zepto, National Stock Exchange, Reliance Jio, Flipkart and PhonePe may be encouraged to tap the markets in the latter part of the calendar year.

The pipeline may get further support from Sebi's recent extension of approvals granted to companies seeking to go public. Observation letters expiring between 1 April and 30 September 2026 will now remain valid until 30 September 2026, the regulator said in April.

“As market stability improves and risk appetite gradually returns, quality issuers with strong fundamentals are likely to revisit listing timelines, particularly in sectors where there is growth visibility and investor interest…," said Bulusu. "Overall, we believe the IPO market is moving from a phase of caution towards selective optimism.”

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesSBI Funds, Manipal Health set stage for a busy IPO market in second half of 2026

SBI Funds, Manipal Health set stage for a busy IPO market in second half of 2026

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
4 min read29 May 2026, 06:00 AM IST
SBI Funds, a joint venture between SBI and French asset manager Amundi SA, is set to offer a total of 203.7 million shares for sale, translating into a 10% stake in SBI Funds. (an AI-generated image)
SBI Funds, a joint venture between SBI and French asset manager Amundi SA, is set to offer a total of 203.7 million shares for sale, translating into a 10% stake in SBI Funds. (an AI-generated image)
Summary

Manipal Health and SBI Funds are likely to lead a stronger second half for India’s IPO market despite geopolitical uncertainties. Their upcoming listings in June-July could pave the way for a broader pipeline of large and mid-sized public issues later this year.

Gift this article

Mumbai: Despite lingering uncertainties from the West Asia war, India’s primary market is likely to gather pace in the second half of the year, with the much-awaited listings of SBI Funds Management and Manipal Health in June-July leading the way. These marquee offerings are seen kicking off a broader pipeline of large and mid-sized issues, much in line with the recent trend of IPO activity picking up after a relatively subdued first half.

Mumbai: Despite lingering uncertainties from the West Asia war, India’s primary market is likely to gather pace in the second half of the year, with the much-awaited listings of SBI Funds Management and Manipal Health in June-July leading the way. These marquee offerings are seen kicking off a broader pipeline of large and mid-sized issues, much in line with the recent trend of IPO activity picking up after a relatively subdued first half.

While SBI Funds Management has kicked off roadshows for its planned 13,000-crore IPO, Temasek-backed Manipal Health has also started meeting institutional investors ahead of its proposed $1.1 billion listing, Mint reported earlier this week.

While SBI Funds Management has kicked off roadshows for its planned 13,000-crore IPO, Temasek-backed Manipal Health has also started meeting institutional investors ahead of its proposed $1.1 billion listing, Mint reported earlier this week.

Meanwhile, nearly 30-40 bankers met in Singapore last week as they pitched for STT Global Data Centres’ $500 million IPO in India. The company is seeking a valuation of about $5-6 billion, although formal appointments are yet to be made, according to people in the know. STT Global did not respond to Mint’s requests for a comment till the time of publishing.

Also Read | SBI Funds Management IPO plan: How its MF business rose to the top

“If there is no major U-turn in terms of the agreement over the West Asia crisis, IPO activity should come back. Volatility is the only enemy of an IPO. We believe there is enough appetite in the market to for the pipeline of good companies that have lined up for FY27,” said Ramesh Srinivasan, managing director and chief executive at Kotak Investment Banking.

India's public market activity has been muted due to macroeconomic uncertainties driven by the ongoing US-Iran war, which has sucked liquidity out of the emerging markets. Several companies have chosen to defer or scrap their listing plans.

SBI Funds, a joint venture between State Bank of India (SBI) and French asset manager Amundi SA, is set to offer a total of 203.7 million shares for sale, translating into a 10% stake in SBI Funds, its draft papers filed with the Registrar of Companies on 19 March showed.

Five days later, Bengaluru-based Manipal filed its preliminary IPO papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), with plans to raise up to 8,000 crore in primary capital with its investors selling over 43.2 million shares. The IPO is likely to value the Ranjan Pai-founded firm at $8.0-8.5 billion, Mint reported earlier this week.

Also Read | SBI Funds kicks off roadshows for a ₹13k-crore IPO by July

Both the IPO-bound companies are expected to get the regulator’s nod in the coming weeks.

“The reopening of the IPO window in the June-July period could act as an important sentiment marker for the broader market. Successful execution and healthy participation in large public issues may provide confidence to other companies that have been evaluating market conditions and waiting for an appropriate entry point,” said Prakash Bulusu, joint CEO at IIFL Capital.

With a strong pipeline of companies across sectors, Bulusu said there are encouraging signs of revival in primary market activity after a phase where issuers and investors adopted a more measured approach amid volatility and global uncertainties.

Also Read | Citi sees India IPO market hitting new highs

Recent years have seen a relatively quiet first half and a build-up of a steady pipeline of issues into the latter part.

In 2025, India's IPO market put up a record show with 103 companies raising 1.76 lakh crore, with most of the issues concentrated in the second half, according to Prime Database data. This year, since January, about 20 companies have raised 19,854 crore through IPOs on the main board, while 16 had raised 27,687 crore in the same period last year.

This year, if all goes as planned and the trendline continues, other large companies such as Zepto, National Stock Exchange, Reliance Jio, Flipkart and PhonePe may be encouraged to tap the markets in the latter part of the calendar year.

The pipeline may get further support from Sebi's recent extension of approvals granted to companies seeking to go public. Observation letters expiring between 1 April and 30 September 2026 will now remain valid until 30 September 2026, the regulator said in April.

“As market stability improves and risk appetite gradually returns, quality issuers with strong fundamentals are likely to revisit listing timelines, particularly in sectors where there is growth visibility and investor interest…," said Bulusu. "Overall, we believe the IPO market is moving from a phase of caution towards selective optimism.”

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesSBI Funds, Manipal Health set stage for a busy IPO market in second half of 2026
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