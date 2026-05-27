SBI Funds starts roadshows for a ₹13,000-crore IPO, aims launch by July

Mumbai: SBI Funds Management, India’s largest asset manager, has kicked off road shows and started discussions with potential investors to raise about ₹13,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) that it looks to launch between June-end and July, two people with knowledge of the matter said.
The company is expected to get the regulator’s nod in the coming weeks, the people added.
If it goes as planned, SBI Funds will join the likes of Manipal Health, whose highly-anticipated $1.1 billion IPO is targeting the same timeline, Mint reported earlier this week.
On 19 March 2026, SBI Funds filed its draft papers for the listing with the Registrar of Companies. Its joint venture partners, State Bank of India (SBI) and French asset manager Amundi SA, are set to cumulatively offer 203.7 million shares for sale, which translates into a 10% stake in SBI Funds, the filings showed.