SBI mulls raising stake in investment banking JV to 51% amid capital market boom
SBI’s 20% stake in Investec Capital Services (India) Pvt Ltd is held through its subsidiary SBI Capital Markets (SBI Caps), and dates back to 2020.
Mumbai: The State Bank of India is weighing a plan to take control of its investment-banking joint venture (JV) with Investec India, according to two people familiar with the matter. The move comes as India’s largest lender seeks to strengthen its deal-making and distribution capabilities in the midst of a multi-year boom in the country’s equity capital markets.