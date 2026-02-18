SBI mulls raising stake in investment banking JV to 51% amid capital market boom

Investec Capital Services’ articles of association has provision for SBI Caps to raise its stake. As per the articles, SBI Caps has the right to offer to buy more shares from Investec India HoldCo Ltd to raise its stake anywhere between 51% and 60%. This provision was specifically applicable within a year from the expiry of the so-called lock-in period, which ended in January 2024. It could not be immediately ascertained whether this was still applicable.