SBI Mutual Fund CEO Mishra outlines four priorities to drive growth

SBI Mutual Fund will pursue a four-pronged strategy centred on democratising wealth creation, accelerating digital delivery, strengthening investment performance and building new growth engines as it looks to double its assets under management (AUM) over the next five years, managing director and chief executive officer Debasish Mishra said in an interview with Mint on the final day of the fund house’s initial public offering (IPO).
The country's largest asset manager also aims to increase the share of assets from beyond the top 30 cities (B30) from around 30% to 50% over the next three years and more than double its investor base to 3.5 crore, betting on greater financial inclusion, artificial intelligence-led investing and wider distribution through banks and digital channels.