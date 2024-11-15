SBI set to borrow $1.25 billion, India’s largest dollar-denominated bank loan in 2024; details here

  • SBI is set to raise up to $1.25 billion, the largest dollar loan in India, for corporate needs in GIFT City.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published15 Nov 2024, 04:21 PM IST
SBI plans to raise $1.25 billion.
SBI plans to raise $1.25 billion.

The State Bank of India, India's largest public sector bank, is planning to raise up to $1.25 billion, marking the biggest dollar-denominated loan in the country's financial sector.

The bank is looking for a five-year loan, which is being arranged by CTBC Bank, HSBC Holdings and Taipei Fubon Bank with an interest margin of 92.5 basis points at the risk-free Secured Overnight Financing Rate, reported Bloomberg on Friday.

This loan will be used for general corporate purposes at its branch in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), the report said.

However, SBI has not yet given any official confirmation on the loan.

Also Read | RBI retains SBI, HDFC, ICICI as India’s too-big-to-fail banks

Apart from SBI, several other non-banking financing companies have also borrowed money in foreign currency.

Recently, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co has sought to raise a $300 million syndicated term facility, the report said. Even the Sydney branch of Union Bank of India is seeking $125 million ($81 million) for a three-year term, whereas Bank of Baroda is borrowing $750 million.

Dollar loan volume declines 

The report said that despite these loans, India's dollar loan volume has declined 27 per cent to $14.2 billion this year due to the absence of large company loans.

Also Read | SBI raises lending rates for THESE tenures. Check details

In July, SBI raised a three-year loan of $750 million, the report added.

On Wednesday, India's biggest banks, such as SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank, were named as domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs) by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday. SBI and HDFC Bank will report high buffer requirements from April 1, 2025, according to RBI.

 

Also Read | SBI’s core performance soft in Q2FY25

The State Bank of India will have to maintain an additional capital buffer of 0.80 per cent of its risk-weighted assets, an increase from its current 0.60 per cent. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank will increase the capital buffer to 0.40 per cent from 0.20 per cent earlier, according to the central bank.

SBI was the first bank to be recognised as a D-SIB in 2015, followed by ICICI Bank in 2016 and HDFC Bank in 2017.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Nov 2024, 04:21 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesSBI set to borrow $1.25 billion, India’s largest dollar-denominated bank loan in 2024; details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-1,200.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-1,200.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-1,200.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-1,200.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.