The events leading up to State Bank of India's stake sale in Yes Bank

Mumbai: India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it has completed the sale of 13.18% stake in Yes Bank Ltd to Japanese lender Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC). When the transaction was announced on 9 May, SBI held a 23.97% stake in Yes Bank.

Following a deterioration in Yes Bank’s financial position, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded the board in March 2020. Soon after, a clutch of banks led by SBI rescued Yes Bank.

CS Setty, chairman of SBI, on Wednesday said that Yes Bank’s restructuring plan by RBI in 2020 was an innovative, first-of-its-kind public-private partnership that was fully supported and facilitated by the government.

“We are excited to welcome SMBC, a marquee financial institution, as a strategic partner through the largest cross-border transaction in India’s banking sector. Their global expertise will be a great complement to Yes Bank’s ongoing progress and future ambitions,” said Setty.

On Wednesday, shares of SBI rose following the news, closing 3% higher at ₹856.95 apiece on the BSE. Yes Bank rose 0.71% to close at ₹21.15.

Mint chalks out timeline of events leading up to the transaction between SBI and SMBC—the largest cross-border investment in the Indian banking sector.

March 2020: RBI supersedes the board of Yes Bank after the bank failed to raise adequate capital. It also appointed former SBI chief financial officer Prashant Kumar as the administrator. RBI later appointed him as the bank’s chief executive officer (CEO).

July 2020: Yes Bank raises ₹ 15,000 crore in a follow-on public offer.

