The events leading up to State Bank of India's stake sale in Yes Bank

Mumbai: India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it has completed the sale of 13.18% stake in Yes Bank Ltd to Japanese lender Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC). When the transaction was announced on 9 May, SBI held a 23.97% stake in Yes Bank.
Following a deterioration in Yes Bank’s financial position, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded the board in March 2020. Soon after, a clutch of banks led by SBI rescued Yes Bank.
CS Setty, chairman of SBI, on Wednesday said that Yes Bank’s restructuring plan by RBI in 2020 was an innovative, first-of-its-kind public-private partnership that was fully supported and facilitated by the government.
“We are excited to welcome SMBC, a marquee financial institution, as a strategic partner through the largest cross-border transaction in India’s banking sector. Their global expertise will be a great complement to Yes Bank’s ongoing progress and future ambitions,” said Setty.
On Wednesday, shares of SBI rose following the news, closing 3% higher at ₹856.95 apiece on the BSE. Yes Bank rose 0.71% to close at ₹21.15.
Mint chalks out timeline of events leading up to the transaction between SBI and SMBC—the largest cross-border investment in the Indian banking sector.