SBI expected to report tepid Q1 earnings on net interest margin pressure
Public sector banks including SBI are likely to report modest year-on-year profit growth in the June quarter, driven by lower margins and a rise in provisions.
Mumbai: State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, is expected to report muted earnings in the first quarter of FY26 as continued pressure on net interest margins (NIM) weighs on overall sector performance amid lower margin compression and potential treasury gains.