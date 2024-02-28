SC rejects TDS on prepaid SIM card sales to distributors at discounted rates
The contention stemmed from the interpretation of the relationship between the assessee and distributors, with the income tax department asserting it as that of principal to agent, thus subjecting the payments to be classified as commission under section 194H.
Telecom companies received a major relief on Wednesday as the Supreme Court ruled against the demand of tax deducted at source (TDS) for selling prepaid SIM cards to the distributors at discounted rates.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message