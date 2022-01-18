SC to hear Franklin Templeton case in second week of April

"The disbursement of payments by Franklin Templeton to unitholders of its six shuttered schemes has been consistent and satisfactory, so far. Crucially, the Supreme Court has held that the consent of majority unitholders is a must, should the trustees of a debt scheme decide to wind it up. The decision came in an appeal filed by Franklin Templeton itself, against a Karnataka High Court judgment which had held the same, when FT decided to wind up six of its schemes. The amendment in the regulations incorporates this mandate of the Supreme Court, further safeguarding the interest of mutual fund investors in India."