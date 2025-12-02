Seattle’s Yoodli secures $40 million to expand AI learning, strengthen team
Summary
Yoodli, an AI communication coaching platform, raised $40 million in a Series B funding led by WestBridge Capital. The funds will help the company enhance AI capabilities, and follow a $13.7 million round raised in May.
Yoodli has raised $40 million in Series B funding led by WestBridge Capital, as the Seattle-based experiential learning platform strengthens its team and expands more aggressively into the enterprise market.
