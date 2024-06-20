Sebi confirms bar against JM Financial from taking new mandates amidst lapses in debt issue
Sebi's order confirmed its interim order passed on 7 March after the market regulator recorded serious regulatory lapses during an instance where the company acted as a lead manager for a public issue
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday confirmed its interim order barring JM Financial from acting as a lead manager for any new public issue of debt securities after the company gave a voluntary undertaking that it will not take up new mandates as a lead manager till 31 May 2025.