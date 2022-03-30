Sebi does not budge on new RPT rules

“This is more of a clarificatory circular ensuring that all material RPTs approved before April 1 but effective after that will require shareholders’ approval. In fact the clarification makes the rule more stringent, since some views were being taken that RPTs approved before 1 April would not require shareholder approval because they were approved before the new provision coming into force from April 1. This clarification plugs this loophole as well," said Lalit Kumar, partner, J Sagar Associates.