Sebi issues notices to PTC India financial arm over corporate governance lapses: Report1 min read . Updated: 09 May 2023, 09:40 PM IST
PTC India and PTC India Financial Services have been given 21 days to reply to the show cause notice that requires them to explain before the Sebi why action should not be taken against them, the report says
India's market regulator has issued legal notices to government owned PTC India and its financial services unit PTC India Financial Services (PFS), demanding explanations of alleged corporate governance lapses, two people familiar with the matter said.
