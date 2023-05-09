Home/ Companies / Sebi issues notices to PTC India financial arm over corporate governance lapses: Report
Back

Sebi issues notices to PTC India financial arm over corporate governance lapses: Report

1 min read . Updated: 09 May 2023, 09:40 PM IST Sarita Chaganti Singh,Jayshree P Upadhyay, Reuters
The Sebi investigation followed allegations levelled by three independent directors of PTC India Financial Services in January 2022 (Photo: Mint)Premium
The Sebi investigation followed allegations levelled by three independent directors of PTC India Financial Services in January 2022 (Photo: Mint)

PTC India and PTC India Financial Services have been given 21 days to reply to the show cause notice that requires them to explain before the Sebi why action should not be taken against them, the report says

India's market regulator has issued legal notices to government owned PTC India and its financial services unit PTC India Financial Services (PFS), demanding explanations of alleged corporate governance lapses, two people familiar with the matter said.

PTC India, a power trading company, and PTC India Financial Services, a finance company, have been given 21 days to reply to the show cause notice that requires them to explain before the market regulator why action should not be taken against them, the sources said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity as they are not allowed to speak to the media, they said Investigations by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had found preliminary evidence of alleged violations of governance and listing norms.

Officials in PTC India and PFS did not immediately respond to messages and emailed queries sent by Reuters seeking comments. SEBI did not respond to an email sent by Reuters.

The SEBI investigation followed allegations levelled by three independent directors of PTC India Financial Services in January 2022.

The three directors resigned from the board citing "instances of serious lapses in corporate governance and that the company failed to act on concerns raised by them" in a letter available via stock exchange disclosures.

Following the company's response to the show cause notice, SEBI will pass a final order, with possible consequences ranging from monetary penalties to a ban from capital markets.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout