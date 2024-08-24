Companies
Mint Explainer: Why Sebi held Anil Ambani, others accountable in RHFL loan probe
Neha Joshi 6 min read 24 Aug 2024, 07:04 AM IST
Summary
- Sebi's probe into RHFL uncovered a scheme involving the siphoning of thousands of crores from the company, leading to its collapse and significant losses for investors.
- In response, Sebi has imposed fines on Anil Ambani, key RHFL executives, underscoring its commitment to corporate governance
India's markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has slapped a ₹25 crore fine on industrialist Anil Ambani, accusing him of orchestrating a fraudulent scheme to siphon off funds from Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL).
