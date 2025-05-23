Sebi reopens insider trading probe against IndusInd Bank top executives on fresh forensic evidence
SummarySebi is revisiting its investigation into insider trading at IndusInd Bank following alarming findings from a forensic audit. As the bank faces scrutiny over potential fraud and accounting discrepancies, learn how this might impact its future.
Mumbai: India’s market regulator has reopened an insider trading investigation into two top executives of IndusInd Bank, according to two persons aware of the matter, after its first probe earlier this month had given them a clean chit.
