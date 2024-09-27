Demand for risk managers soars as Sebi eyes broader RMC requirement

Mumbai: To boost corporate governance practices, the capital market regulator plans to extend the mandate of setting up risk management committees (RMC), to the top 2,000 companies listed on exchanges as per their market share. This comes after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in 2020 mandated that the top 1,000 listed companies set up RMCs. If this decision goes through, there will be fierce demand for risk managers in India Inc.