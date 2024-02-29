SEC investigating whether OpenAI investors were misled
SummaryThe regulator is examining the internal communications of CEO Sam Altman, after the board last year temporarily ousted him for alleged lack of candor.
The Securities and Exchange Commission is scrutinizing internal communications by OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman as part of an investigation into whether the company’s investors were misled.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more