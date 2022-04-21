SEC recommends restricted emergency use of Corbevax for 5-11 years age group

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The decision comes at a time when more children are getting affected with covid infection as children have started going to schools and they are more vulnerable to catch the infection
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of India’s drug controller on Thursday gave its recommendation to Biological E’s Corbevax to grant Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in children in the age group of 5-11 years, people aware of the matter told Mint.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of India’s drug controller on Thursday gave its recommendation to Biological E’s Corbevax to grant Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in children in the age group of 5-11 years, people aware of the matter told Mint.
The decision comes at a time when more children are getting affected with covid infection as children have started going to schools and they are more vulnerable to catch the infection.
The decision comes at a time when more children are getting affected with covid infection as children have started going to schools and they are more vulnerable to catch the infection.
CORBEVAX is a “recombinant protein sub-unit" vaccine, developed from a component of the spike protein on the virus’s surface, which helps the body build the immune response against the virus.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At present, Corbevax is only approved for the vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 years of age. So far, more than 2.53 crore children in the age group of 12-14 years of age have been vaccinated with the first dose of Corbevax vaccine.
A spokesperson for Biological E did not immediately reply to the queries sent by Mint on Thursday evening.
“The matter was taken up at the recent SEC meeting. After detailed deliberation, it was recommended to grant emergency use authorization for children in the age group of 5-11 years," said the person mentioned above.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Another matter was discussed was on Bharat Biotech’s covaxin for the use in children between 2-11 years of age. However, SEC was not satisfied with the data presented to them. Hence, the expert panel has asked for more data," said the person.
DCGI has approved Corbevax as a covid vaccine for children (12-14 years) for emergency use authorization as a COVID-19 vaccine and is available for consumption only in India.
Prior to this, DCGI has approved Serum Institiute of India’s Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations to adolescents in 12 to 17 years age group subject under certain conditions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Dr Sanjeev Bagai, a noted pediatrician said: “We are seeing a lot of children infected with covid. Symptoms are very headache, cough, cold and fever. Children are getting affected because they are still vulnerable and not exposed to the virus. Children below 12 years of age are not in the vaccination coverage. Now, when they have started going to school, they are exposed and also schools are not following proper ventilation."
In the fight against the covid, vaccination is playing a key role as a protective shield. India started its world largest covid vaccination drive on 16 January 2020 in a phase wise manner. So far, the country has administered more than 187.07 crore vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries.
As many as 2.53 crore children in the age group of 12-14 years of age have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, 2.3 lakh individual in the age group of 18-59 years of age have received their booster shot or precaution dose.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Central government has provided more than 192.27 crore vaccine doses provided to States/UTs while 20.16 crore vaccine doses are in balance and unutilized vaccine still available with the State government.