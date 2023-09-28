Secrecy of Google Antitrust Trial Leads to Blame Game

The judge and government lawyers are defending themselves against criticism for letting tech executives testify behind closed doors.

WASHINGTON—Much of the Justice Department's antitrust case against Google has unfolded behind closed doors, prompting the judge to defend himself against criticisms that he too readily deferred to requests by Google and interested parties such as Apple to seal the courtroom.

Some advocacy groups have blamed U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta for a recent stretch of testimony that occurred with intermittent public access, including the questioning of top Apple executives.

Near the end of Tuesday's proceedings, Mehta said he was relying on government lawyers to push back on the repeated efforts of Google and other tech companies to seal the courtroom.

The judge said he doesn’t “have a crystal ball to know what’s coming up" in the testimony, and whether witnesses could delve into confidential business information that Google can ask to keep out of public view.

“I’m relying largely on the plaintiffs, who represent the public interest, to let me know if you think it is objectionable to go into closed session," Mehta said.

The witnesses are key to the Justice Department's case against Google, the most important antitrust trial since the government sued Microsoft more than two decades ago. The DOJ has argued that Google used agreements with Apple and other phone makers to box out competing search engines. Google has said it makes the best one and the agreements leave room for choice.

Google, a unit of parent company Alphabet, has redacted much information about the contracts at issue in the case, and the company’s lawyers have repeatedly asked to seal the courtroom. Lawyers for Apple and others involved in the case have also asked for closed sessions.

Moments before Mehta’s remarks, Justice Department lawyer David Dahlquist said the government’s position on public access had been mischaracterized by Apple, which looms large in the case because of its contract with Google that makes it the default search engine on its Safari browser.

"In Apple's filing last night, they stated that the Justice Department chose to unilaterally close the courtroom. That did not occur," Dahlquist said. "The United States has always been focused on open courtroom and public access. At times, we have not objected to the closing when the third parties and Google have put that forward. We want to just state that for the public record."

The nonjury trial, which began on Sept. 12, has offered glimpses into how Google cemented its status as a major gateway to the internet, a position the Justice Department says it has maintained through illegal, restrictive agreements.

But the public has no way of listening to the 10-week trial, which could lead to changes to Google’s business practices or a breakup of the company.

News organizations have sent reporters to the federal courthouse in Washington. They often encounter a courtroom sealed to the public—with no indication of when it will reopen.

Much of Tuesday and Wednesday’s testimony was open to the public—a sign that Mehta may have changed his approach to sealing. Under U.S. law, companies can petition for the sealing of court records and testimony to preserve the confidentiality of sensitive business information, even if that information doesn’t rise to the level of a trade secret. But judges must balance this interest with the public’s right to access court proceedings.

Mehta said at a pretrial hearing that it was difficult for him to know what business information deserved to be sealed.

"I am not anyone that understands the industry and the markets in the way that you do," Mehta said to the lawyers. "And so I take seriously when companies are telling me that if this gets disclosed, it's going to cause competitive harm."

The judge has at times been “overly cautious" in his sealing of the courtroom, said Lee Hepner, legal counsel at the American Economic Liberties Project, an antimonopoly group.

“In that caution—which I think is born from a desire to be fair to both parties—he is inadvertently shielding a lot of public information from disclosure," Hepner said.

One key witness—Apple executive John Giannandrea, who headed Google's search business until 2018—testified for just 10 minutes in open court before moving to a closed session that lasted four hours.

The Freedom of the Press Foundation said in a blog post that Mehta has repeatedly ruled in favor of secrecy, undermining the public’s trust in the eventual outcome in this case.

“A judge’s job isn’t to simply accept a party’s claim that public access to a trial would cause the sky to fall," the blog post said.

