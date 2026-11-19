(Bloomberg) -- Several financial analysts fended off a negative report from short-seller Spruce Point Capital Management LLC about fast-fashion retailer Groupe Dynamite Inc.

Spruce Point said Tuesday that it’s short the stock, citing potential downside of 35% to 70%. Its report questioned Dynamite’s relationship with a “key Bangladesh supplier,” as well as the retailer’s store-opening targets and inventory turnover amid “weakening momentum with its core customers.” Other concerns were raised related to financial reporting.

Shares of Dynamite rose as much as 2% on Wednesday in Toronto after plunging 12% to C$49.83 in the previous session.

“We view the selloff as overdone,” Bank of Montreal analyst Stephen MacLeod wrote in a client note. “We believe the report’s conclusions reflect alternative interpretations of operating and financial data rather than evidence of fundamental business issues.”

The Montreal-based retailer went public in November 2024, and had surged more than 350% to C$97.45 on April 20 before declining.

Stifel Financial Corp. analyst Martin Landry questioned the timing of Spruce Point’s report, writing that sell-side expectations already reflected a slowdown in the company’s operational performance. He said Dynamite can “easily turn around and switch suppliers,” and that the store count has “absolutely no relationship with financial distress.”

For Bank of Nova Scotia analyst John Zamparo, the stock reaction is “a clear buying opportunity.” The report doesn’t diminish Dynamite’s sales growth, profitability or free cash flow generation, he added, “which have been robust, and we expect a continuation of that.”

Zamparo noted that inventory has “grown at or below the pace of sales growth lately,” while raw materials purchase obligations as a percentage of the last 12 months’ sales “are in line with historical levels.”

Thirteen of 14 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg have a buy rating on Dynamite’s stock, with a 12-month target price of C$91.33.

“We remain confident in our unique operating model, our business strategy, financial reporting and governance practices, and stand behind our public disclosures,” Dynamite said in a statement. “We take the matters raised seriously and will address any issues requiring action based on verified information.”

--With assistance from Stephanie Hughes.

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