Sembcorp signs deal for green ammonia offtake from India

New Delhi: Sembcorp Green Hydrogen Pte. Ltd., an arm of Singapore-headquartered Sembcorp Industries, has tied up with two Japanese companies for green ammonia offtake from India, the company said in a statement on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sembcorp signed the partnership with Sojitz Corp. and Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc., paving the way for the consortium to finalise a definitive green ammonia offtake agreement, the statement said.

Also read: Sembcorp eyes ReNew’s green energy projects This builds on a deal signed by the parties last December to explore supplying Japan with green ammonia produced in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Project Members The deal was presented at the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) Clean Economy Investor Forum, and witnessed by Ken Saito, minister of economy, trade and industry, Japan; Tan See Leng, second minister for trade and industry, Singapore; and Sunil Barthwal, India’s commerce secretary, the statement said.

The project brings together three IPEF members–Japan, Singapore and India–in a cross-border collaboration aimed at accelerating the development of a low-carbon supply chain and advancing the region’s transition to a clean economy, Sembcorp said, adding that it shows the group’s commitment to drive energy transition.

Also read: ReNew in talks with Singapore’s Sembcorp to sell 350 MW solar projects “Land in India has been secured for the development of the facilities, after completing feasibility and preliminary design studies. The consortium is now working towards a front-end engineering design award for the project," the statement said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Way Forward As the lead developer and operator of the project, Sembcorp will utilise renewable energy to produce an initial 200,000 metric tonnes a year of green ammonia in India, the company said.

Also read: Petronas, Sembcorp, JSW Neo to vie for Continuum Sembcorp Industries, an energy and urban solutions provider, has a gross renewable portfolio of 4.7 giga watts (GW) in India. It has an energy portfolio of 21.2 GW, with 14.4 GW of gross renewable energy capacity across 10 countries.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!