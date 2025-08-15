Six bidders shortlisted for $600 million Vibrant Energy deal
Utpal Bhaskar 4 min read 15 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
About a dozen bidders had submitted non-binding offers or NBOs–initial offers that do not legally commit to a purchase–for the transaction process being run by Standard Chartered.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: Six bidders have been shortlisted to conduct due diligence for Vibrant Energy, Macquarie Asset Management’s Green Investment Group (GIG) platform, two people aware of the development said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story