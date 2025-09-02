India can be among top 5 semiconductor nations: Merck Electronics CEO

New Delhi: India is on track to become one of the world’s top five semiconductor nations, said Kai Beckmann, chief executive of German chip resources and components firm Merck’s electronics business. Driven by this projection, the company is stepping up its presence in India, including via a memorandum of understanding signed with Tata Electronics on Tuesday.

Beckmann, in an interview with Mint on the sidelines of the fourth edition of the Semicon India conference on Tuesday, said it is not necessary for India to emulate Taiwan in shaping its semiconductor ecosystem.

“Today,global trade and collaboration is not as free as what it used to be. In such a shifting world, there is no specification that ensures that a certain country remains at the top of a global industry," Beckmann said. “India, on this note, can continue to establish a significantly important semiconductor ecosystem and still be important for the global supply chain."

Beckmann added that Merck is bullish on India’s push to establish a semiconductor ecosystem that supplies actively to the world.

“What established nations offer is only one opportunity, and there are many other opportunities in semiconductors that I believe India will play," he said about India’s ambition to play a bigger role in the global chip supply chain.

“More than financial incentives, what’s even more important is government support to be crucial in terms of the framework it presents, including favourable business environments, talent pool availability, and the ability to set-up a supply chain in partnership with domestic firms," he said.

“For Merck, we do not necessarily need financial incentives, but a robust framework for government support is crucial for India, or any country for that matter."

Also Read | Secure global chip patents: PM Modi urges Indian companies

Merck’s ‘local for local’ strategy

Tata Electronics is in process of building India’s first private chip fabrication plant in Dholera, Gujarat. Its partnership with Merck will focuson capabilities in semiconductor materials, sub-fab infrastructure, specialty chemicals, and gas distribution.

In a joint statement, the two companies said Merck will offer “high-purity electronics materials, advanced gas and chemical delivery systems, turnkey fab infrastructure, and its patented Material Intelligence solutions powered by artificial intelligence."

Beckmann said Merck’s ‘local for local’ strategy was one of the reasons for the company scaling up its India presence. He, however, did not disclose any quantum of financial investment that Merck is making in India.

“In 2018, we started following this strategy. Through the covid-19 pandemic, we saw the kind of disruption to the global supply chain that the semiconductor industry faced. To circumvent these disruptions, it is important to be in close proximity to a market, which involves local chip production, local procurement, and close-to-source operations," he added.

Merck specializes in crucial parts of components required by semiconductor fabrication plants, which include specialized gases and chemicals. The chemicals also involve critical and rare earth minerals, the supply of which currently remains in focus amid trade restrictions imposed by China.

Beckmann, on this note, said Merck does not expect to see “any meaningful impact" from a supply chain perspective. “The supply chain shortage issues that we saw five years ago with the pandemic, those issues are no longer there," he added.

Merck reported €21.2 billion (nearly ₹2.18 trillion) in revenue for 2024, and is one of Germany’s top 15 companies with a market cap of $55 billion.