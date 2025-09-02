India can be among top 5 semiconductor nations: Merck Electronics CEO
India is set to emerge as a top 5 semiconductor hub, said Merck Electronics CEO Kai Beckmann. Merck signed an MoU with Tata Electronics to boost local chip ecosystem, focusing on materials, infra, and supply chain.
New Delhi: India is on track to become one of the world’s top five semiconductor nations, said Kai Beckmann, chief executive of German chip resources and components firm Merck’s electronics business. Driven by this projection, the company is stepping up its presence in India, including via a memorandum of understanding signed with Tata Electronics on Tuesday.