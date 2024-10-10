Companies
Senco Gold in advanced talks to buy Melorra as it takes a shine to e-commerce
Summary
- Senco Gold is looking to acquire struggling online jewellery retailer Melorra for its e-commerce expansion. Melorra, which has raised $88 million in funding, has faced rising losses in recent months.
Kolkata-based jeweller Senco Gold Ltd, which listed on the public markets last year, has placed a bid to acquire omnichannel jewellery retailer Melorra as it seeks to expand its presence in the e-commerce space, four people aware of the development told Mint.
