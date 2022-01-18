Senior bureaucrat Vikram Dev Dutt takes over as CMD of Air India

Senior bureaucrat Vikram Dev Dutt takes over as CMD of Air India1 min read . 09:14 PM IST
NEW DELHI : Senior bureaucrat Vikram Dev Dutt has been appointed as the chairman and managing director (CMD) of Air India Limited, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a statement on Tuesday.
Dutt is an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer from the 1993 batch officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.
He succeeds Rajiv Bansal at the helm of the national carrier, after the latter took over as the secretary at the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) last September.
Dutt had earlier held several senior bureaucratic positions with the Delhi government.
As things stand, the government has signed a share purchase agreement with Tata Sons for the sale of national carrier Air India for a deal which would see the salt-to-steelconglomerate make payment of ₹2,700 crore in cash and take over ₹15,300 crore of the carrier's debt.
Tata Group is likely to take over the airline from the government in coming weeks.
