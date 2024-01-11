Sensual Calvin Klein Ad Banned by Regulators in the U.K.
SummaryThe verdict on an ad featuring FKA Twigs comes as the underwear brand rolls out a new campaign featuring a shirtless Jeremy Allen White.
Jeremy Allen White’s naked torso is hard to miss in the U.S. right now courtesy of Calvin Klein’s latest ad campaign, which features the star of the chef drama “The Bear" in his underwear and not much else. But the brand’s proclivity for bare-all advertising has landed it in hot water across the pond.