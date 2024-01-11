Sensual Calvin Klein Ad Banned by Regulators in the U.K.

Jeremy Allen White’s naked torso is hard to miss in the U.S. right now courtesy of Calvin Klein’s latest ad campaign, which features the star of the chef drama “The Bear" in his underwear and not much else. But the brand’s proclivity for bare-all advertising has landed it in hot water across the pond.

The U.K.’s Advertising Standards Authority on Wednesday said it had upheld two complaints that a 2023 ad featuring FKA Twigs had irresponsibly objectified the singer. The regulator also deemed that the ad was overtly sexual and not suitable to be displayed as a poster that could be seen by children and anyone it might offend.

The ad, part of a campaign for Calvin Klein’s 2023 spring collection that also used other female and male models, featured FKA Twigs wearing a denim shirt drawn halfway across her body, leaving her right side largely exposed.

The ad centered on FKA Twigs’s “physical features rather than the clothing, to the extent that it presented her as a stereotypical sexual object," the ASA said.

The ruling could represent the British creative limit of Calvin Klein’s advertising strategy, which for decades has leaned into nudity and sensuality to sell clothes and underwear.

“You wanna know what comes between me and my Calvins?" actress Brooke Shields asked rhetorically in ads for the brand during the 1980s. “Nothing."

The PVH-owned designer throughout the 1990s routinely put out black-and-white ads featuring seminude models and stars of the day—an approach to art direction that continued into last week’s portraits of actor White posing around New York City in tight white boxer briefs.

The British regulator said the FKA Twigs ad must not appear again in the same form, and that Calvin Klein should consider its ruling in ads yet to be created.

“We told Calvin Klein Inc. to ensure that future ads did not irresponsibly objectify women and were targeted appropriately," the ASA said.

Calvin Klein didn’t return requests for comment, but told the ASA in its response to the complaints that the ads were similar to those it has released for many years in the U.K., featured two confident and empowered women, and contained a progressive and enlightened message, according to the ASA ruling.

The brand added that “a degree of nudity should be expected" in underwear marketing, noting that the ads also included male models.

Advertising in the U.S. is self-regulated by the National Advertising Division and the National Advertising Review Board, business groups that focus on monitoring the truthfulness of ads. Their decisions aren’t legally binding, although they can refer companies that don’t go along to the Federal Trade Commission.

The U.K.’s regulator has a wider remit to uphold the country’s advertising code, which also regulates content to prevent harm and offense.

The ASA in 2019 began enforcing rules that ban the depiction of harmful gender stereotypes. It hasn’t banned any other ads from Calvin Klein in recent years, a spokesman from the regulator said.

Write to Katie Deighton at katie.deighton@wsj.com