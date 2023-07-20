Sequoia Capital witnesses departures of long-time partner Michael Moritz, other key partners2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 07:28 AM IST
Sequoia Capital, the prestigious venture capital firm, is undergoing significant changes with the departure of several partners, including long-time partner Michael Moritz. Sequoia Capital Michael Moritz, Sheds Two Crypto Investors
Sequoia Capital, the world's most prestigious venture capital firm, has undergone significant transformations in the past year, marked by market turbulence, restructuring, and the departure of at least five investors.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×