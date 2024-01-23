Serum Institute to receive up to $30 mn from global network to make pandemic vaccines
The collaboration is meant to shorten the time taken to manufacture early batches of experimental vaccines in response to an escalating outbreak within 100 days
NEW DELHI : Serum Institute of India is set to receive up to $30 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, or CEPI, to expand its vaccine production capability, specifically targeting infections that hold potential to trigger an epidemic or pandemic.