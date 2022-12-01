Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / Serum Institute tops India's most valuable company in unlisted space: Report

Serum Institute tops India's most valuable company in unlisted space: Report

1 min read . 03:05 PM ISTSaurav Mukherjee
Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India

  • Below is the India's most valuable company in unlisted space according to ‘2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500’ report.

India's pharmaceutical firm Serum Institute of India has topped as the India's most valuable company in unlisted space in the '2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500' report, while edtech major BYJU'S secured the second spot in the list.

India's pharmaceutical firm Serum Institute of India has topped as the India's most valuable company in unlisted space in the ‘2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500’ report, while edtech major BYJU'S secured the second spot in the list.

On 1 December, Burgundy Private, which is Axis Bank's Private Banking Business, and Hurun India on 1 December released the '2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500' report.

On 1 December, Burgundy Private, which is Axis Bank’s Private Banking Business, and Hurun India on 1 December released the ‘2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500’ report.

This is the second edition of the list that ranks the 500 most valuable companies in India. The cut-off date to arrive at this list was 30 October 2022.

Among other players which featured in the top 10 list include National Stock Exchange of India (third), food delivery app Swiggy (fourth) and Oyo (fifth).

These firms have been ranked in the list as per their value defined as valuations for non-listed companies.

Below is the list of India's most valuable company in unlisted space. Take a look:

1) Serum Institute of India (SII)

2) BYJU'S

3) National Stock Exchange of India (NSE)

4) Swiggy

5) Oyo

6) Dream11

7) Parle Products

8) Razorpay

9) Ola

10) Intas Pharmaceuticals

Source: Hurun Research Institute, 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500

Anas Rahman Junaid, Managing Director and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said, "With a total value of US$2.7tn, which is equal to India’s current GDP, they make up the backbone of India’s economy. Together, these 500 companies had combined sales of US$820bn and employed 7.3 million staff, which is more than the working population of the United Arab Emirates."

