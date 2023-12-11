Services, healthcare, realty see surge in women employment

The number of women working in permanent roles has increased in services, healthcare and realty sectors, while those in IT, FMCG and financial services remain flat in FY23. The stagnancy comes despite firms across sectors overhauling their retention and hiring strategies to get more women on board. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A study of the 2,000 plus companies listed on the National Stock Exchange reveals that the IT sector, for instance, has seen women participation in permanent workforce hover around 34-35% over the last three fiscal years compared to services sector where the women participation has increased from 12% in FY21 to 20% in FY23.

The study, Close the Gender Gap, done by NGO The Udaiti Foundation, noted that the number of permanent women employees in the formal sector has increased by 3 percentage points from FY21 to FY23, showing signs of slight rebound in women representation after the pandemic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the covid-19 and immediately after that a large number of women from across permanent and temporary workforce had started dropping as pressures of the hybrid work regime are prompting more women to quit. However, the marginal increase is not captured in the senior levels where the struggle to get women candidates on board remains intense.

"We find that as the employee size rises, there is a fall in the representation of women in key management positions (KMP). This shows that large corporations are able to attract women talent at the early career stage but women find it difficult to break the glass ceiling and move up the ladder," the study noted.

Interestingly, the smaller organizations are offering a better stage for women leaders to perform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The study found out that the percentage of companies with more than one woman as board of directors is 43%, but this drastically decreases to 11% for more than two women directors. On the other hand, 97% of companies have more than two male members on board of directors. The highest number of female directors on board is found in the media, entertainment and publication sector, at 25%, followed by healthcare at 22%.

