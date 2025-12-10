French drugmaker Servier firms up India focus with manufacturing tie-ups, trial plans
The company recently received market authorization from the Indian drug regulator for its drug Vorasidenib, a first-in-class, oral therapy for adults or children over 12 with grade-2 gliomas or types of brain cancer, with specific genetic mutations.
French pharmaceutical group Servier is sharpening its India strategy with a string of new oncology launches focused on rare cancers, plans for local manufacturing of active ingredients, and a move to bring global clinical trials to the country for the first time. The shift marks a significant elevation of India in Servier’s global priorities, aligning it almost in step with launches in the western markets.