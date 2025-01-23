Companies
Servify shoots for unicorn tag with $100 million fundraise
Summary
- The startup was valued at about $850 million when it raised $65 million in 2022 as part of its Series D funding round led by Singularity Growth, AmTrust, and Pidilite promoters’ family office. Last year, Servify raised $10 million in debt. Founded in 2015, the startup has so far raised $135 million.
Mumbai: Smartphone care and warranty provider Servify is in early talks with venture capital and private equity firms to raise $100 million, before it joins the swelling crowd of startups rushing to the public markets.
