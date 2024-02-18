Kerala serious fraud probe has 'broad scope'

A person informed about KSIDC’s functioning told Mint on condition of anonymity, “KSIDC has moved the Kerala High Court. To promote industry in the state, KSIDC has invested in over 200 companies. Of those, 76 companies are active now. CMRL is one of them. KSIDC does not involve itself in their day-to-day management and if a manager in any of those companies commits a breach, KSIDC has nothing to do with that. KSIDC has filed a writ petition in the Kerala High Court seeking to be excluded from the investigation." The state agency has a 13.4% stake in CMRL.