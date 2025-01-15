(Bloomberg) -- SGS SA is in advanced talks to combine with Bureau Veritas SA, people with knowledge of the matter said, in a deal that would create a European testing and certification company with a combined market value of almost $35 billion.

Geneva-based SGS and France’s Bureau Veritas are working on the final details of a transaction that could be announced in the coming weeks, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Shares of SGS have risen more than a quarter over the last 12 months, giving the company a market value of 17.6 billion Swiss francs ($19.3 billion). Bureau Veritas is up by a similar amount over the period for a market cap of €13.5 billion ($13.9 billion).

Any deal would need the support of investment firm Wendel SE, which is Bureau Veritas’s largest shareholder with a 26.5% stake, Bloomberg-compiled data show. It would also likely need to be vetted by the French government. The Lac1 fund, managed by state-owned Bpifrance SACA, last year bought a 4% holding in Bureau Veritas.

While talks are at an advanced stage, they could still be delayed or falter, the people said. A representative for Neuilly-sur-Seine-based Bureau Veritas didn’t immediately provide a comment. A spokesperson for SGS couldn’t immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours in Europe.

Established in 1828, Bureau Veritas specializes in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. It has a presence in 140 countries and about 83,000 employees globally, according to its website. In December, the company replaced Vivendi SE in France’s blue-chip CAC 40 index after the media conglomerate split into four separate entities.

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Stuart Gordon and Evgeniy Batchvarov wrote in a note in November that SGS’s new chief executive officer, Géraldine Picaud, appeared to be more aggressive on mergers and acquisitions, as the company seeks to reverse broad share-price underperformance versus its testing, inspection and certification peers over the past decade.

