Real estate: Deconstructing Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s housing ambitions
Madhurima Nandy 10 min read 03 Nov 2024, 06:23 PM IST
Summary
- Like Afcons Infrastructure, SPRE, Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s real estate holding company, harbours ambitions of listing on the stock exchanges. But first it has to prove itself in a market dominated by the likes of Godrej Properties, Prestige Group, Macrotech and DLF. What is the plan?
Bengaluru: It’s impossible to miss the 60-storeyed skyscraper in south Mumbai’s posh Tardeo locality. Named The Imperial, the iconic blue and white twin towers with conical tops were designed by noted architect Hafeez Contractor. Built by SD Corp, a joint venture between the infrastructure-to-energy conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji Group and the Dilip Thacker Group, the residential building was one of the earliest slum redevelopment projects in India’s financial capital. When it was completed in 2010, it was India’s tallest building, and altered the skyline of the city.
