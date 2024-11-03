Real estate: Deconstructing Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s housing ambitions

Competition is heating up in the arena, and in the coming years, corporate developers such as Raymond Realty, Adani Realty and SPRE are all aiming to become one of the top five developers. However, in terms of size, they will not be able to match the mainstream developers anytime soon. The market capitalization of DLF Ltd and Macrotech Developers Ltd, for instance, is at ₹2.05 trillion and ₹1.10 trillion, respectively. “In terms of market cap, they are larger than many companies put together and will only grow further," said Puri.