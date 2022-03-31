Shapoorji Pallonji repays Rs12,450 crore to lenders, exits debt recast

The company had approached lenders, for a recast after the covid-19 pandemic disrupted business. It had applied for a debt recast in September 2020, and banks signed an inter-creditor agreement in November to finalize the plan and implement it. In August 2020, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed lenders to restructure loans under a special window. While the recast had to be invoked by 31 December 2020, banks had time till the end of June 2021 to implement the plan for companies and till 31 March 2021 for retail borrowers.