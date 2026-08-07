Mumbai: Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group's record $2.7 billion bond issue is finding a new class of investors. Backed by the group's stake in Tata Sons, the debt is now being offered to high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), ultra-HNIs and family offices through private wealth platforms, two people aware of the matter told Mint. These investors are thus getting exposure to the value of the holding even as uncertainty persists over when, or if, Tata Sons will go public.
Shapoorji Pallonji's record bond issue finds a new class of investors
SummaryPrivate wealth managers are parceling out pieces of the ₹21,350 crore unrated, unlisted debt issue, selling investors a future payoff tied to Tata Sons' potential IPO.
Mumbai: Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group's record $2.7 billion bond issue is finding a new class of investors. Backed by the group's stake in Tata Sons, the debt is now being offered to high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), ultra-HNIs and family offices through private wealth platforms, two people aware of the matter told Mint. These investors are thus getting exposure to the value of the holding even as uncertainty persists over when, or if, Tata Sons will go public.
About the Authors
Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.
Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.
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