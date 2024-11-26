Sharechat to ramp up investments in algorithms to improve user retention
SummarySharechat is tentatively planning a public issue in the next 18-24 months, after it showcases two fully profitable quarters, Manohar Singh Charan, CFO at parent Mohalla Tech, said.
Homegrown social media unicorn Mohalla Tech, which operates Sharechat and short video platform Moj, will increase investments in improving its algorithms to suggest more accurate and personalized content for users, aiming to improve user retention, a top executive said on Tuesday.