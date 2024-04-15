Sharechat raises $49 million via convertible debentures from existing investors
The social media platform will invest the money on its ad targeting technology and to improve consumer transactions on Sharechat as well as its short-videos platform Moj
BENGALURU : Social media platform Sharechat has raised $49 million via convertible debentures in a round led by existing investors including Lightspeed, Temasek, Alkeon Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures and HarbourVest.
