Shareholder discontent rises with Nilekani's reappointment as Infosys director
Jas Bardia , Varun Sood 5 min read 01 Jul 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Nilekani's candidature sailed through despite the dissent as he secured 86% of the overall votes.
- 35% of retail shareholders and 15% of public institutions opposed Nilekani's reappointment at the Bengaluru-based company's 43rd annual general meeting on 26 June.
In what has come as a surprise to industry watchers, Nandan Nilekani faced stiff opposition from public shareholders in his reappointment as director of Infosys.
