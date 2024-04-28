Shareholders of ICICI Securities lodge lawsuit with NCLT over delisting proposal: Report
Under the proposed delisting plan, ICICI Securities shareholders are set to receive 67 shares of ICICI Bank for every 100 shares they currently hold.
A group of shareholders led by investment manager based in Bengaluru has initiated proceedings with the National Company Law Tribunal concerning ICICI Bank's proposal to remove its broking subsidiary, ICICI Securities, from Indian stock exchanges, according to report by The Economic Times.