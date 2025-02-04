Hari Shankar Tibrewala owned shares in these 14 companies. Now govt owns them.
Summary
- ED began investigating suspected stock market manipulation after it found that Tibrewala was an accomplice of the promoters of the illegal Mahadev betting app.
The Enforcement Directorate has taken control of shares previously owned by Hari Shankar Tibrewala in at least 14 public companies, less than eight months after the financial crime investigation agency began its probe against the alleged kingpin of a small-cap stock market manipulation fraud.