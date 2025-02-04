Hari Shankar Tibrewala owned shares in these 14 companies. Now govt owns them.

Many entities owned by Tibrewala’s associates continue to own shares in listed firms. According to a Mint review of many small-cap stocks, ED’s decision to confiscate shares is limited to Tibrewala. Suraj Chokhani, another Kolkata resident who the ED arrested in March as it referred to him as Tibrewala’s Indian counterpart, owns shares in many listed companies through privately held firms. Dream Achiever Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd, Brilliant Investment Consultants Pvt. Ltd and Forest Vincom Pvt. Ltd are three privately-owned companies of Chokhani, and they continue to own shares of small-cap companies such as BLB Ltd, LKP Finance Ltd, Gogia Capital Growth Ltd and North Eastern Carrying Corp Ltd.