She made orgasmic meditation her life. Not even prison will stop her.
Corinne Ramey ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 9 min read 26 Jan 2025, 05:51 PM IST
SummaryNicole Daedone’s supporters call her a “visionary.” Now facing a trial for allegedly abusing employees, she is out to preserve her legacy. Will orgasmic meditation have a future?
For over a decade, Nicole Daedone presided over an unusual wellness empire that transformed sexual stimulation into a meditation practice meant to empower women. Through the 2010s, as the founder of the company OneTaste, she spread her philosophy on stage at TEDx and as a guest on the Goop podcast. “What the internet did for computers, female orgasm can do for human connection," she promised in 2013 at South by Southwest.
