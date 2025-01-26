She made orgasmic meditation her life. Not even prison will stop her.

Daedone faces a single count of conspiracy to commit forced labor, an offense rarely charged alone and more commonly used alongside sex-trafficking offenses or against defendants accused of exploiting illegal immigrants. While prosecutors haven’t called OneTaste a cult, they have asked the judge to allow witnesses to do so and highlighted the group’s communal residences and shared beds. OneTaste practitioners were adults who chose to walk in the company’s door and were free to leave, her lawyers say. Jurors, some of whom may find the company’s teachings distasteful, will grapple with whether Daedone and her co-conspirators’ alleged psychological coercion overrode that consent and amounts to a crime.