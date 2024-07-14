She survived a copper bust. Now she’s CEO for the boom.
SummaryOver a three-decade span at Freeport-McMoRan, Kathleen Quirk has navigated tricky dealings with an activist investor, a foreign government and the chairman of her own board.
Kathleen Quirk is taking the reins of one of the world’s largest copper companies at a fortuitous time. Copper prices have risen this year as the metal benefits from its status as a key enabler of electric cars and data centers propelling the artificial-intelligence revolution.